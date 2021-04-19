Lincoln man arrested for sexual assault of a minor

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a Lincoln man following an investigation into a reported sexual assault of a minor.

The investigation began when Homeland Security Investigators informed the Nebraska State Patrol of a report of a sexual assault that had occurred in 2020.

Friday, April 16, a trooper performed a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Everette O’Neal, 62, of Lincoln, who was known to have a revoked driver’s license. O’Neal was arrested for driving with a revoked license. Investigators were also present to place O’Neal under arrest for first degree sexual assault of a minor.

O’Neal was lodged in Lancaster County Jail.

