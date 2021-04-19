LNK Freedges group puts second outdoor fridge at the Malone Center

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A handful of people in the Lincoln community are helping people get easier access to cold foods by creating outdoor fridges. The group put in its second one on Sunday.

LNK Freedges has been something people in Lincoln have been using for a few months now. Members said it’s been a big benefit because as soon as they fill it up, the next day it’s all gone.

The Malone Center is the second spot for the ‘LNK Freedge’. People can take food as they’d please and can also drop off food if they have any they’d like to donate. Members of the Group LNK Freedge wanted to make food needing colder storage, like proteins, easier for people to maintain a nutritious diet.

Staff at the Malone Center said there’s no need to thank them, as they just want to give back to the community.

“This is a community that’s near and dear to my heart and one I’ve been working with for the last almost eight years and this is just another added resource to help families, kids, anyone in need,” said Zain Saleh, School Community Coordinator at the Malone Center. “It’s a blessing.”

Saleh works with kids every day and said he constantly hears kids asking for food.

“If we can address it during the school day and also have this for 24 hours, it’s another blessing. It’s great for our community. It’s great for the people in need.” Saleh said.

The plan is to have more Freedges in the future, with the next one hopefully coming in a few weeks.

