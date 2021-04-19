Advertisement

LNK Freedges group puts second outdoor fridge at the Malone Center

LNK Freedges group puts 2nd fridge outside the Malone Center.
LNK Freedges group puts 2nd fridge outside the Malone Center.(Jared Austin)
By Jared Austin
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A handful of people in the Lincoln community are helping people get easier access to cold foods by creating outdoor fridges. The group put in its second one on Sunday.

LNK Freedges has been something people in Lincoln have been using for a few months now. Members said it’s been a big benefit because as soon as they fill it up, the next day it’s all gone.

The Malone Center is the second spot for the ‘LNK Freedge’. People can take food as they’d please and can also drop off food if they have any they’d like to donate. Members of the Group LNK Freedge wanted to make food needing colder storage, like proteins, easier for people to maintain a nutritious diet.

Staff at the Malone Center said there’s no need to thank them, as they just want to give back to the community.

“This is a community that’s near and dear to my heart and one I’ve been working with for the last almost eight years and this is just another added resource to help families, kids, anyone in need,” said Zain Saleh, School Community Coordinator at the Malone Center. “It’s a blessing.”

Saleh works with kids every day and said he constantly hears kids asking for food.

“If we can address it during the school day and also have this for 24 hours, it’s another blessing. It’s great for our community. It’s great for the people in need.” Saleh said.

The plan is to have more Freedges in the future, with the next one hopefully coming in a few weeks.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People rushed outside of Westroads Mall after a shooting, now they're questioning if anywhere...
Westroads Mall homicide update: Omaha Police identify man killed in shooting
Police have issued a 1st-degree-murder warrant for 16-year-old Makhi Woolridge-Jones.
Westroads Mall shooting: Omaha Police arrest teen on first-degree murder warrant
LPD responds to burglary at Stop ‘N Shop
John Mays did not return to the facility this morning following his shift at work.
Inmate missing from community correctional facility
3,200 Nebraska football fans made their way to Memorial Stadium for an open spring practice.
Nebraska football fans welcomed back to Memorial Stadium

Latest News

Nebraska based company helps small businesses gain exposure.
Nebraska-based company helps local businesses with online platform
Very cold conditions are forecast by Monday afternoon with daytime highs some 20° to 30° below...
Monday Forecast: Cloudy, cold to start the week with light rain and snow possible
Tracking COVID-19 in Lancaster County
Huskers complete sweep with 5-3 win