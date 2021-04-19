LPD: $3,000 worth of cigarettes stolen in gas station burglary

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department say $3,000 worth of cigarettes were stolen from a gas station during a burglary.

LPD said around 3 a.m. on Sunday, police were dispatched to the Stop N Shop on 16th and Old Cheney Streets on a report of a burglary.

According to police, the manager said she received an alarm call and when she got to the gas station the front glass door had been shattered.

Officers said they reviewed the gas station’s surveillance video, which showed two people wearing masks go inside the store and steal $3,000 worth of cigarette cartons.

Investigators said they’re looking into the possibility that this burglary is related to a similar case from last week, where on Friday, April 16th, alcohol and tobacco products were stolen from Casey’s General Store, on NW 20th and W O Streets.

Anyone with information should call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

