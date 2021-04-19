Advertisement

LPD arrests teen on warrant; facing multiple charges

Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 5:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department arrested a teenager over the weekend who had an outstanding warrant.

According to LPD, officers were dispatched Saturday night around 7:15 p.m. to the Walmart at 27th and Jamie Lane.

Officers said a 16-year-old had an outstanding warrant and they were told he was in a car in the store’s parking lot.

LPD said when officers made contact and tried taking the 16-year-old into custody, the teen assaulted an officer while trying to escape.

Officers said after being arrested, they discovered a firearm in the teenager’s possession.

The 16-year-old has been referred to the Lancaster County Attorney on a number of charges, in addition to the outstanding warrant.

