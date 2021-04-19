Advertisement

LPD: Woman throws brick at window, kicks officers during arrest

Anayo Erving
Anayo Erving(Lincoln Police Department)
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A woman is facing a number of charges following an incident where officers with the Lincoln Police Department said she threw a brick at a home and kicked officers.

On Saturday, around 4 p.m., police were dispatched to a home near 10th and C Streets on a report of a disturbance.

LPD said officers were advised that a woman was trying to break into the home, throwing things and screaming.

Officers said when they got to the home, they saw a woman throw a brick at a window which broke it.

LPD said the woman was taken into custody but was yelling at the officer and kicked them a number of times in the legs.

According to police, the officer sustained bruises and abrasions but did not require treatment at a medical facility.

Anayo Erving was arrested for assault on a police officer, vandalism and disturbing the peace.

LPD said Erving and the homeowner know each other and they had a prior disturbance the day before.

Officers estimated the damage to the home around $750.

