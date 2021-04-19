Advertisement

Nebraska-based company helps local businesses with online platform

Nebraska based company helps small businesses gain exposure.
Nebraska based company helps small businesses gain exposure.(A Local Collective)
By Jared Austin
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -To help small businesses get more exposure, especially during the pandemic., a Nebraska-based company is providing an online service to help them kickstart businesses.

A Local Collective was created by two Omaha-based business owners, Katie Manganaro and Jill Dudzinski, to help over 50 Nebraska businesses get recognized.

This weekend they’re hosting their fourth online event to help people from all different parts of the state learn and potentially buy from local stores.

“We’ve got a ton of different categories so it’s basically just a place for customers to come and shop,” said Manganaro. “We offer a discount code for the weekend so every shop offers a discount.”

Stores involved include women’s shops, kids’ boutiques, home décor and leisurewear.

Manganaro said, “This is a way for us to get the word out about all the small businesses in Nebraska new customers. This is just a way to help small businesses get some exposure and some sales at a time that’s still been tough.”

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People rushed outside of Westroads Mall after a shooting, now they're questioning if anywhere...
Westroads Mall homicide update: Omaha Police identify man killed in shooting
Police have issued a 1st-degree-murder warrant for 16-year-old Makhi Woolridge-Jones.
Westroads Mall shooting: Omaha Police arrest teen on first-degree murder warrant
LPD responds to burglary at Stop ‘N Shop
John Mays did not return to the facility this morning following his shift at work.
Inmate missing from community correctional facility
3,200 Nebraska football fans made their way to Memorial Stadium for an open spring practice.
Nebraska football fans welcomed back to Memorial Stadium

Latest News

LNK Freedges group puts 2nd fridge outside the Malone Center.
LNK Freedges group puts second outdoor fridge at the Malone Center
Very cold conditions are forecast by Monday afternoon with daytime highs some 20° to 30° below...
Monday Forecast: Cloudy, cold to start the week with light rain and snow possible
Tracking COVID-19 in Lancaster County
Huskers complete sweep with 5-3 win