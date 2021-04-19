Nebraska-based company helps local businesses with online platform

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -To help small businesses get more exposure, especially during the pandemic., a Nebraska-based company is providing an online service to help them kickstart businesses.

A Local Collective was created by two Omaha-based business owners, Katie Manganaro and Jill Dudzinski, to help over 50 Nebraska businesses get recognized.

This weekend they’re hosting their fourth online event to help people from all different parts of the state learn and potentially buy from local stores.

“We’ve got a ton of different categories so it’s basically just a place for customers to come and shop,” said Manganaro. “We offer a discount code for the weekend so every shop offers a discount.”

Stores involved include women’s shops, kids’ boutiques, home décor and leisurewear.

Manganaro said, “This is a way for us to get the word out about all the small businesses in Nebraska new customers. This is just a way to help small businesses get some exposure and some sales at a time that’s still been tough.”

