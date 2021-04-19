Advertisement

Nebraska vs. Texas in the Regional Volleyball Final

The No. 5 seed Nebraska volleyball team battles fourth-seeded Texas Monday afternoon at the...
The No. 5 seed Nebraska volleyball team battles fourth-seeded Texas Monday afternoon at the NCAA Regional Final.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The No. 5 seed Nebraska volleyball team battles fourth-seeded Texas Monday afternoon at the NCAA Regional Final.

SET TWO: Nebraska wins the second set, 25-19. Nebraska bounced back in a big way as Madi Kubik led the way in the second for the Big Red.

SET ONE: Texas wins the first set, 25-22. Lauren Stivrins returned to the court after missing the Baylor match on Sunday and got the start against Texas. The Longhorns pulled away giving Nebraska its first set loss of the NCAA Tournament.

