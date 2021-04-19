Nebraskans protest recent events in Myanmar

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Some Nebraskans are angry with government officials, but not any here rather those in their home country of Myanmar.

“I fled from Burma in 1989,” Nebraska protestor Tinh Lin said.

Lin has lived in Nebraska for over a decade now, but the killing of hundreds in Myanmar still hits home.

“The military is killing people so please save my country of origin Burma.” Myanmar was originally called Burma.

Since Feb. 1, a military coup took over Myanmar. In the last two and half months, the military has killed over 700 people; from women and children to protestors against the current regime.

Lincoln protestor, Kham Nang, said, “It’s a crime against humanity and they’re killing innocent people.”

Although Nang lives in the U.S. and has so for years, she still has loved ones in Myanmar.

“Our family, our parents, our friends are there and they have to fear, which we don’t,” Nang said.

Nanga said Myanmar tried to create democracy with a free election in November. She hopes the U.S. helps them bring Democracy to Myanmar.

