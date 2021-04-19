Advertisement

Nebraskans protest recent events in Myanmar

By Jared Austin
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Some Nebraskans are angry with government officials, but not any here rather those in their home country of Myanmar.

“I fled from Burma in 1989,” Nebraska protestor Tinh Lin said.

Lin has lived in Nebraska for over a decade now, but the killing of hundreds in Myanmar still hits home.

“The military is killing people so please save my country of origin Burma.” Myanmar was originally called Burma.

Since Feb. 1, a military coup took over Myanmar. In the last two and half months, the military has killed over 700 people; from women and children to protestors against the current regime.

Lincoln protestor, Kham Nang, said, “It’s a crime against humanity and they’re killing innocent people.”

Although Nang lives in the U.S. and has so for years, she still has loved ones in Myanmar.

“Our family, our parents, our friends are there and they have to fear, which we don’t,” Nang said.

Nanga said Myanmar tried to create democracy with a free election in November. She hopes the U.S. helps them bring Democracy to Myanmar.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People rushed outside of Westroads Mall after a shooting, now they're questioning if anywhere...
Westroads Mall homicide update: Omaha Police identify man killed in shooting
Police have issued a 1st-degree-murder warrant for 16-year-old Makhi Woolridge-Jones.
Westroads Mall shooting: Omaha Police arrest teen on first-degree murder warrant
LPD responds to burglary at Stop ‘N Shop
John Mays did not return to the facility this morning following his shift at work.
Inmate missing from community correctional facility
3,200 Nebraska football fans made their way to Memorial Stadium for an open spring practice.
Nebraska football fans welcomed back to Memorial Stadium

Latest News

Very cold conditions are forecast by Monday afternoon with daytime highs some 20° to 30° below...
Monday Forecast: Cloudy, cold to start the week with light rain and snow possible
LNK Freedges group puts 2nd fridge outside the Malone Center.
LNK Freedges group puts second outdoor fridge at the Malone Center
Nebraska based company helps small businesses gain exposure.
Nebraska-based company helps local businesses with online platform
Tracking COVID-19 in Lancaster County