New Saltillo Road closure starts today

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation says, weather permitting, Saltillo Road between the east leg of 14th Street and 25th Street will be closed for construction of Lincoln South Beltway.

That closure is slated to start today.

“Motorists are advised to use 14th Street, Yankee Hill Road and 27th Street as alternate routes,” according to a press release.

Drivers are reminded to drive cautiously when passing through construction zones. Delays are expected around that area. The closure is expected to last roughly one month.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.