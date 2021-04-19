No bond for Westroads Mall shooting suspect
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The 16-year-old suspected gunman in Saturday’s shooting death at Westroads Mall was denied bond Monday.
Mekhi Woolridge-Jones faced a judge from a private room at the Douglas County Youth Center. He was charged with four counts, including murder.
Few details were revealed at his court appearance. The state did say that after the suspect allegedly shot and killed 21-year-old Traquez Swift, he shot at a girl as she was trying to flee, striking her in the foot.
The defense said Woolridge-Jones lives with his mother, works full time at a restaurant, and is trying to earn his GED at Metro Community College. A public defender said the boy is bi-polar.
A preliminary hearing will be held May 26 to determine whether the case will go to trial.
Police also arrested 18-year-old Brandon Woolridge-Jones on Sunday in connection with Saturday’s shooting.
