No bond for Westroads Mall shooting suspect

By Kevin Westhues
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The 16-year-old suspected gunman in Saturday’s shooting death at Westroads Mall was denied bond Monday.

Mekhi Woolridge-Jones faced a judge from a private room at the Douglas County Youth Center. He was charged with four counts, including murder.

Police have issued a 1st-degree-murder warrant for 16-year-old Makhi Woolridge-Jones.(PHOTO: Omaha Police Department)

Few details were revealed at his court appearance. The state did say that after the suspect allegedly shot and killed 21-year-old Traquez Swift, he shot at a girl as she was trying to flee, striking her in the foot.

The defense said Woolridge-Jones lives with his mother, works full time at a restaurant, and is trying to earn his GED at Metro Community College. A public defender said the boy is bi-polar.

A preliminary hearing will be held May 26 to determine whether the case will go to trial.

Police also arrested 18-year-old Brandon Woolridge-Jones on Sunday in connection with Saturday’s shooting.

