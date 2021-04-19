Advertisement

Portion of 84th Street to close on Monday

File Photo
File Photo(Pixabay)
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 4:58 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department says a portion of 84th street will close for roughly a month as part of a railroad crossing project.

Starting at 8 a.m. on Monday, 84th Street between Amber Hill and Dunrovin roads will be closed for work on the railroad crossing.

LTU said the sidewalk in this area will also be closed and access to properties in this area will be maintained.

The recommended detour is Highway 2 to 91st Street to Yankee Hill Road.

According to LTU, this work is scheduled to be completed by May 21.

LTU said the project is designed to improve railroad crossing safety by widening 84th Street to accommodate the installation of a raised center median on both sides of the crossing. LTU adding that sidewalks at the crossing will also be reconstructed to meet ADA requirements.

Digital signs will alert drivers to the upcoming work and closures. LTU said drivers are encouraged to use the detour or seek an alternate route and are reminded to exercise caution around work zones.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have issued a 1st-degree-murder warrant for 16-year-old Makhi Woolridge-Jones.
Westroads Mall shooting: Omaha Police arrest teen on first-degree murder warrant
People rushed outside of Westroads Mall after a shooting, now they're questioning if anywhere...
Westroads Mall homicide update: Omaha Police identify man killed in shooting
LPD responds to burglary at Stop ‘N Shop
The Nebraska volleyball team is playing in the NCAA Tournament in Omaha
Nebraska sweeps Baylor, advances to Regional Final
Police say 41-year-old Stephen Broderick, a former sheriff's deputy, is suspected in the...
Police: Suspect on the run in fatal shooting of 3 in Texas

Latest News

Very cold conditions are forecast by Monday afternoon with daytime highs some 20° to 30° below...
Monday Forecast: Cloudy, cold to start the week with light rain and snow possible
Nebraskans protest recent events in Myanmar
Nebraskans protest recent events in Myanmar
LNK Freedges group puts 2nd fridge outside the Malone Center.
LNK Freedges group puts second outdoor fridge at the Malone Center
Nebraska based company helps small businesses gain exposure.
Nebraska-based company helps local businesses with online platform