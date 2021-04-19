Portion of 84th Street to close on Monday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department says a portion of 84th street will close for roughly a month as part of a railroad crossing project.

Starting at 8 a.m. on Monday, 84th Street between Amber Hill and Dunrovin roads will be closed for work on the railroad crossing.

LTU said the sidewalk in this area will also be closed and access to properties in this area will be maintained.

The recommended detour is Highway 2 to 91st Street to Yankee Hill Road.

According to LTU, this work is scheduled to be completed by May 21.

LTU said the project is designed to improve railroad crossing safety by widening 84th Street to accommodate the installation of a raised center median on both sides of the crossing. LTU adding that sidewalks at the crossing will also be reconstructed to meet ADA requirements.

Digital signs will alert drivers to the upcoming work and closures. LTU said drivers are encouraged to use the detour or seek an alternate route and are reminded to exercise caution around work zones.

