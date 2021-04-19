Road work starting today on Highway 15 in Butler County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation says, weather permitting, road work will begin today on Highway 15 from the Butler County line to the junction with Highway 92.

“Work includes bridge and concrete repairs, asphalt milling, asphalt overlay, and guardrail updates,” according to a press release.

“Traffic will be maintained with lane closures, flaggers, and a pilot vehicle. Temporary traffic signals will be used at the bridge repair sites. Motorists should anticipate delays.”

Drivers are reminded to be cautious while making their way through construction zones. The project is expected to be completed in October.

