Three firearms stolen from Lancaster County property

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of three firearms from a southern Lancaster County property.

The stolen guns include two AR-15s.

LSO tells 10/11 NOW the owner discovered the loss Sunday, and a juvenile was apprehended with one of the weapons. LSO says that connection wasn’t made between the theft and the arrested juvenile until after the report came in to deputies. According to deputies, the juvenile was arrested before the victim contacted authorities.

The sheriff’s office says a citation has been issued to the juvenile, but the investigation is still very active. Deputies are still working to locate the other two guns.

