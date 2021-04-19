Tuesday Forecast: Cold and snowy weather into Tuesday morning

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Cold and snowy conditions are expected as we head through Monday night and into very early on Tuesday as another round of snow is expected to spread out of the Rockies and across southern Nebraska and into northern Kansas. After seeing one round of light snow across parts of the area on Monday afternoon, this second round of snow is expected to produce several inches of snow overnight into early Tuesday. The good news about April snows is that they don’t stick around long. Most, if not all of the snow the snow we see tonight into early Tuesday will likely be gone by Tuesday afternoon as temperatures rise into the mid to upper 40s.

Winter Weather Advisories are in place across southern Nebraska and northern Kansas from late Monday into early on Tuesday morning. Lincoln and Lancaster County are NOT included in the Winter Weather Advisory at this time but could be added in later updates from the National Weather Service.

Winter Weather Advisories are in place across southern Nebraska and into northern Kansas into early Tuesday morning. (KOLN)

Some continued light snow showers will be possible through Monday evening, but as another piece of energy moves out of eastern Colorado, another area of snow will spread across southern Nebraska and northern Kansas as we head from late Monday into the early parts of Tuesday morning. This piece of energy is a bit stronger, so we should see more widespread, and some heavier snow with this second round. Snow should end around sunrise on Tuesday with a mix of sun and clouds by Tuesday afternoon.

Snow will spread across the area again Monday night into early Tuesday morning. Another round of scattered showers is then possible by Tuesday afternoon. (KOLN)

Total snowfall accumulations aren’t expected to extremely high. That being said, for mid to late April we will see some decent snow accumulations for this time of year. 1″ to 2″ is expected across extreme southern Nebraska, with 2″ to 4″ across northern Kansas. Again, keep in mind, grassy and elevated surfaces will likely see the highest accumulations as any snow that falls on the pavement will melt initially before it starts to accumulate. Most of this will likely be gone by Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Areas of snow are expected Monday night into early Tuesday with 1" to 4" expected across much of southern Nebraska. (KOLN)

Along with the snow, it will be a cold night across the state with temperatures in the teens to upper 20s for most of the state. Freeze Warnings are in place across southeastern Nebraska with a hard freeze expected that could kill sensitive plants - make sure if you’ve put some plants in the ground that you cover them up!

Freeze Warnings are in place for southeastern Nebraska with temperatures falling into the 20s to low 30s into Tuesday morning. (KOLN)

It will be a cold night with lows in the upper teens to upper 20s across the state. North winds up to 15 MPH will make it feel even colder. (KOLN)

By Tuesday afternoon, temperatures will be warmer but still well below average for this time of year. Highs will reach into the upper 30s to upper 40s on Tuesday with a mix of sun and clouds by the afternoon. We’ll also still hold onto a small chance for some scattered showers by Tuesday afternoon, but with temperatures well above freezing it should be mainly just light rain being possible.

Temperatures will stay chilly on Tuesday with highs in the 30s and 40s. (KOLN)

Temperatures will gradually warm throughout the week with temperatures reaching the upper 50s to upper 60s for Thursday into the weekend. By early next week, temperatures finally look to jump back above average for the first time in almost two weeks with a high near 80° by next Monday.

Temperatures will gradually warm throughout the week with temperatures potentially reaching the upper 70s to near 80° by early next week. (KOLN)

