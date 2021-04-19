Two vehicles stolen from northwest Lincoln home

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department are working to learn more about a case where two vehicles were stolen from a northwest Lincoln home this weekend.

On Sunday around 3 a.m., officers were dispatched to NW 53rd and St. Paul Streets on a report of vehicles racing in the area.

LPD said responding officers saw two cars, a blue Range Rover and a white GMC pickup truck.

Officers said they tried stopping the cars, but both fled the area at a high rate of speed. Because of the vehicles’ dangerous driving behavior, LPD said officers terminated their chase.

According to police, other officers responded and located the Range Rover near St. Paul Street where they saw a teenage boy walking away from the car.

LPD said the boy was uncooperative and gave officers a false name.

Officers said they were able to identify the 13-year-old who had been reported missing a few days ago.

LPD said officers made contact with the owner of the Range Rover who explained that both cars belonged to him and had been stolen from his home, near 48th Street and Huntington Avenue, sometime around 8 p.m. on Saturday into Sunday morning.

According to the owner, he had left both vehicles unlocked with the keys inside.

LPD said the 13-year-old boy was referred for making a false statement to police and he was turned over to his mother.

Officers said the GMC pickup truck is still missing.

LPD said officers are still working to determine who stole the vehicles and who was driving the vehicles during this incident.

Anyone with information should call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

