Big Ten Network to Televise Nebraska Spring Game

Tickets Remain for May 1 Red-White Contest
Nebraska Helmets Football vs Minnesota
Nebraska Helmets Football vs Minnesota (Scott Bruhn | Scott Bruhn)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Big Ten Network will televise Nebraska’s May 1 Red-White Spring Game presented by FNBO. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium is set for shortly after 1 p.m. CT. The game can also be heard on the Learfield/IMG College Husker Sports Network with coverage beginning at 11 a.m. CT.

  • Mobile tickets remain on sale at //Huskers.com/tickets for the spring game.
  • Capacity at Memorial Stadium for the spring game is capped at 50 percent and ticket sales were approaching 30,000 as of Tuesday morning.
  • Fans may now purchase up to 10 tickets for the spring game, an increase from the earlier limit of four tickets per customer.
  • Tickets are $10 each.

Husker fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance of game day. If tickets remain on the day of the Red-White game, prices will increase to $15 in the main seating bowl and $25 for club seats.

Fans are reminded they are required to wear a face covering in Memorial Stadium for the Red-White Spring Game presented by FNBO. Regular stadium policies will be in place, including Nebraska’s Clear Bag Policy, and concessions will be available throughout Memorial Stadium.

Additional information on the Red-White Spring Game can be found at //Huskers.com/gameday.

