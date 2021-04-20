Advertisement

City Council approves Engler to be new LFR Chief

Battalion Chief and Acting Fire Chief Dave Engler will officially be Lincoln Fire & Rescue's next Fire Chief on April 29th.(LNKTV)
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 3:24 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire & Rescue will have a new fire chief on April 29th, but it’s a very familiar face for the department.

At Monday afternoon’s city council meeting, Acting Fire Chief Dave Engler was approved unanimously by councilors to become LFR’s next chief.

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, who introduced Engler at yesterday’s meeting, appointed Engler to the position just a few weeks ago.

It’s quite the run for Engler, who was promoted to Battalion Chief in the fall of 2018. Two years later, he was promoted to Acting Chief by Interim Chief Micheal Despain, LFR’s more recent fire chief.

In total, Engler has been serving the Captiol City for close to 25 years.

“It’ll be 25 years in August,” Engler said at yesterday’s meeting. “We have a great workforce that’s just dedicated to doing their job every day, and that makes this a real pleasure. I really appreciate everyone’s support and look forward to this opportunity.”

Engler’s appointment means the search is on for his replacement when it comes to the group of battalion chiefs LFR has. There are five right now, with the sixth currently being filled by fire captains from various stations and shifts. It will be Chief Engler himself who will appoint his replacement. No word yet on who will fill the role or when that decision will be made.

