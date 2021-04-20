Huskers add DePaul transfer Keon Edwards

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) Nebraska men’s basketball added its second top-100 transfer of the spring on Monday, as Keon Edwards announced that he will join the Huskers for the 2021-22 season. Edwards, a 6-foot-7, 185-pound forward from Pasadena, Texas, comes to Nebraska after the spending the 2020-21 season at DePaul University and will have four years of eligibility beginning next fall.

Nebraska Coach Fred Hoiberg believes that Edwards has the ability to thrive in the Huskers’ offensive system with his combination of length, basketball IQ and shooting ability.

“Keon was one of the top 50 players in this year’s class before he enrolled at DePaul, and that experience will help make a quicker adjustment than a typical freshman,” Hoiberg said. “His skillset blends well with our roster, as he is a three-level scorer who can create his own shot and moves well without the ball. We wanted to add more size, shooting and athleticism on the wing to our roster, and I think that is an area we have addressed.”

Originally in the class of 2021, Edwards reclassified and enrolled at DePaul in December of 2020. He appeared in five games for the Blue Demons and Head Coach Dave Leitao, totaling nine points and four rebounds in 39 minutes of action. Edwards played in 14 minutes against UConn in the Big East Tournament and set season bests with three points and two rebounds at Creighton.

Prior to his reclassification, Edwards was one of the top players in the 2021 class, as he was a four-star prospect and was a consensus top-100 recruit when he signed with DePaul last November. He was ranked No. 41 by ESPN. No. 75 by 247Sports and No. 80 by Rivals. ESPN also had him rated as the eighth-best small forward in the 2021 class. Edwards was also among Sports Illustrated top 99 high school seniors in the class of 2021, where he was joined by a pair of future Husker teammates in Bryce McGowens and Wilheim Breidenbach. All three were ranked in the top 50 nationally in December of 2020 (McGowens-29; Edwards-44; Beridenbach-49).

Edwards spent his junior season at Hillcrest (Ariz.) Prep, averaging 14.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.4 steals and 1.9 blocks in 18 games in 2019-20. He shot 45 percent from the field, including 43 percent from 3-point range. He also participated in a pair of USA Basketball Men’s Junior National Team minicamps in July and October of 2019.

Edwards chose Nebraska over a host of schools, including Georgia, Texas A&M, Florida State, Arizona State, Alabama and Auburn.

Edwards joins Xavier transfer CJ Wilcher, a top-100 recruit in the class of 2020, as the Huskers’ second transfer this offseason.

