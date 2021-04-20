Johnson and Johnson pause creates challenges for some populations harder to fully vaccinate

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Johnson and Johnson vaccine is on pause for at least the rest of this week, meaning the doses Nebraska has will stay in the freezer.

This has lead to many organizations changing their plans for vaccinating those people who may not be as easily able to get two doses of Pfizer or Moderna.

One of those groups are people at the People’s City Mission, who got first doses of the Pfizer vaccine Monday evening. Originally, they were going to get the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, which would have made vaccinating the homeless easier.

“It’s hard to get them in one place,” Pastor Tom Barber, CEO of the People’s City Mission said. “Just to get them here is difficult. They travel around, they don’t always come back, they don’t always carry paperwork to remember dates”

But with the FDA’s pause to investigate six cases of rare blood clots, they had to switch gears to a two dose vaccine.

“With Pfizer some of those folks won’t come,” Barber said. “But we decided it’s better to give them something rather than nothing.”

The Mission, and Lincoln’s Homeless, aren’t the only ones affected. College campuses have also had to switch gears.

“It’s very convenient, both for us and students, for us to use that vaccine for college students,” Laura McDougall, Director of Four Corner’s Health Department said.

Concordia University is one of those universities in the Four Corner’s Health Department. They vaccinated around 200 of the university’s 1,200 students a few weeks ago and were hoping to hold a second Johnson & Johnson clinic.

Now, that’s not going to happen.

“With two doses, they’d have to come back in 28 days,” Andreea Baker, director of Concordia University’s wellness center said. “If they lived around here it would maybe be an opportunity for us to vaccinate them, but with only a few weeks left that’d be really difficult.

UNL is still planning on holding a vaccine clinic and are offering students free housing while they wait for their second doses since that will happen after finals are over.

People who are homebound are also impacted.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department is working with Tabitha to vaccinate people who can’t make it to clinics. They were going to use the Johnson and Johnson vaccine so they’d only have to make one trip. Now they’re using Moderna, but the health department said those first doses are underway.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.