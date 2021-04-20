LPD: 16-year-old stabs stepfather following argument with mom

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department say a 16-year-old is facing charges following an argument with his mom where he ended up stabbing his stepfather.

Around 1:30 p.m., Monday afternoon, officers were called to a home near 22nd and F Streets for a report of a family dispute.

LPD said officers contacted a man with apparent stab wounds and called an ambulance.

Officers said they were able to determine that the stepson of the victim, a 16-year-old boy, was responsible for stabbing his stepfather and was still at the home.

According to police, the teen ran away when officers tried contacting him.

Officers said they were able to chase after the boy who was arrested outside a garage, though they said he was non-compliant.

LPD said the incident sparked from an argument between the 16-year-old boy and his mother, where the boy tried assaulting his mother and then his stepfather stepped in to defend her.

Officers said the teen originally had a hammer but his parents were able to disarm him, though he then grabbed a 5-inch blade kitchen knife.

According to police, the teen stabbed his stepfather several times during the confrontation.

The victim had non-life threatening injuries to his abdomen, arm and hands, and was taken to a local hospital.

LPD said the 16-year-old boy was referred and transferred to the Youth Detention Center and is facing second degree assault charges.

