LPD: Arrest made in 2020 sex trafficking investigation at apartment on N 56th St

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department arrested a man they believe was involved in sex trafficking a teenager.

On Monday, 39-year-old Troy Springer was arrested at his home near N 56th Street and Aylesworth Avenue for sex trafficking a minor and 1st degree sexual assault.

LPD said in November 2020, police started an investigation into the sex trafficking of children that was happening at an apartment in the 1600 block of N 56th Street.

According to investigators, two children, a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old, were interviewed and told officers that two men had been trafficking them for sex in the apartment.

LPD said the 14-year-old also shared that another man had engaged in sex with her for money and drugs and had attempted to traffic her as well.

Police said they were able to find evidence of this through interviews, phone records and digital evidence.

On December 9th, 26-year-old Jose Isreal Hernandez-Rivas was arrested for sex trafficking a minor. Then, on December 21st, 32-year-old Luis Vasquez Chiquirin was arrested for sex trafficking a minor.

LPD said there’s no information on how the teenagers know these three men.

Jose Isreal Hernandez-Rivas and Luis Vasquez Chiquirin (Lincoln Police Department)

