Multiple car break-ins and home burglaries overnight

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police say two people have been arrested after numerous car break-ins and home burglaries overnight.

LPD tells 10/11 NOW the calls started coming in around 10:30 p.m. Monday night from three different south Lincoln neighborhoods: one near 31st & Rokeby, and two Wilderness Ridge neighborhoods west of the 27th & Rokeby area.

Police are still working to figure out how many homes and vehicles were hit, but no injuries have been reported so far.

The identities of those arrested hasn’t yet been released. LPD says an update will be provided later this morning.

