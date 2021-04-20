Nebraska officials respond to Derek Chauvin verdict

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted Tuesday for the murder and manslaughter of George Floyd. Several Nebraska officials commented on the verdict;
The statement from @OmahaPolice Chief Todd Schmaderer following the #ChauvinTrail guilty verdict: @WOWT6News pic.twitter.com/YW8KA49nIQ— Marlo Lundak WOWT (@marlolundaktv) April 20, 2021
The statement from @OmahaPolice Chief Todd Schmaderer following the #ChauvinTrail guilty verdict: @WOWT6News pic.twitter.com/YW8KA49nIQ
Justice was served today. These verdicts cannot undo the senseless murder of George Floyd, but they deliver sorely needed accountability.— Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird (@MayorLeirion) April 20, 2021
Justice was served today. These verdicts cannot undo the senseless murder of George Floyd, but they deliver sorely needed accountability.
Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.