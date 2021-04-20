Advertisement

Nebraska officials respond to Derek Chauvin verdict

Former officer Derek Chauvin is facing trial for the May 2020 death of George Floyd. That trial...
Former officer Derek Chauvin is facing trial for the May 2020 death of George Floyd. That trial starts Monday.(Source: Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, Benjamin Crump via CNN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted Tuesday for the murder and manslaughter of George Floyd. Several Nebraska officials commented on the verdict;

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terrell Davis and Kelly Huynh
Two people arrested following string of home break-ins overnight
Lincoln man arrested for sexual assault of a minor
Nebraska’s season came to an end with a tough, four-set loss to Texas at the CHI Health Center...
Texas beats Nebraska at the Regional Volleyball Final
Nebraska DHHS reports 14 suspected or confirmed norovirus outbreaks
Nebraska DHHS reports 14 suspected or confirmed Norovirus outbreaks
Officers are looking into two homes and an unoccupied building being shot within a few hours...
LPD arrests teen on warrant; facing multiple charges

Latest News

FREEZE WARNING TONIGHT
Wednesday Forecast: Freeze Warning to start your day
Wedding industry impacted in different ways by pandemic
Wedding industry impacted in different ways by pandemic
Freight Farm to help Lincoln youth grow fresh produce year-round
Freight Farm to help Lincoln youth grow fresh produce year-round
Wedding industry impacted in different ways by pandemic
Wedding industry impacted in different ways by pandemic