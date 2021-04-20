Nebraska officials respond to Derek Chauvin verdict

Today’s guilty verdict against Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd has brought some measure of justice for a horrible crime. Yet, it does not erase the trauma and pain felt by communities of color and the frustration felt by many of us at the injustice done. For too many and for too long, calls for justice have gone unanswered while race-based violence and systemic racism continues.

Last year, the death of George Floyd—in the wake of other Black and Brown lives lost—resulted in a more critical and deeper look and personal introspection on how structural racism leads to racial inequities and in some cases, fatal outcomes. Most recently, we have seen countless acts of race-based attacks against our Asian, Asian American, and Pacific Islander communities.

I know that this trial and other examples of violence and hate have had a deep impact on our community. Exhaustion in a seemingly endless struggle. Anger at the injustice all around. Personal fear and fatigue. Unsettling questions.

In these times, it is important we find ways to care for and fulfill ourselves, whether connecting and engaging with others, seeking opportunities to learn more, or becoming civically engaged.