Advertisement

NSP sends troopers to Minnesota ahead of conclusion of Derek Chauvin trial

NSP cruiser
NSP cruiser(Nebraska State Patrol)
By Bayley Bischof
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol said Tuesday they’ve sent a team of troopers to Minnesota.

Cody Thomas, public information officer for NSP, said their assistance was requested by emergency management officials in Minnesota through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact.

Thomas didn’t give more details on what troopers would be doing in Minnesota, but said they’ll be stationed at state facilities.

This comes as the jury resumes deliberations in the Derek Chauvin trial regarding the 2020 death of George Floyd.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln man arrested for sexual assault of a minor
Nebraska’s season came to an end with a tough, four-set loss to Texas at the CHI Health Center...
Texas beats Nebraska at the Regional Volleyball Final
Terrell Davis and Kelly Huynh
Two people arrested following string of home break-ins overnight
Officers are looking into two homes and an unoccupied building being shot within a few hours...
LPD arrests teen on warrant; facing multiple charges
Omaha Police arrested Makhi Woolridge-Jones, left, and Brandon Woolridge-Jones on Sunday, April...
Westroads Mall shooting: No bond for 16-year-old suspect; $75K bond set for older brother

Latest News

Troy Springer
LPD: Arrest made in 2020 sex trafficking investigation at apartment on N 56th St
LPD: 16-year-old stabs stepfather following argument with mom
UNMC study shows COVID-19 in schools more prevalent than originally thought
10/11 This Morning Featured Pet - Spade
10/11 This Morning Featured Pet