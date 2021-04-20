UNMC participating in vaccine study to help determine future health guidelines.

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Health officials know the COVID-19 vaccines can prevent people from getting COVID-19 and going to the hospital. But one unknown, according to health experts, is can vaccines prevent transmission of the disease.

To help find the answer, UNMC along with about 20 other universities are doing a study to answer if the Moderna vaccine prevents spread. The study is called Prevent Covid U.

12,000 people ages 18 through 26 are expected to participate. What they’ll do is split them into two groups, one group will get the vaccine right away and the other will wait four months to get it.

“We’ll know if the individuals who were not vaccinated immediately were and then become vaccinated have any difference between how the vaccine can build up in your nose,” said Dr. Jasmine Marcelin, infectious disease expert at UNMC.

This is why those participating in the study will have to swab the inside of their nose daily. By doing this, it’ll help health officials determine what normalcy will look like in the future.

“It can influence how soon we make any adjustments, if any, to our public health measures like mask-wearing, like gathering in crowds and things like that that are important to us,” Dr. Marcelin said.

Health officials expect this study to go right around four or five months. They hope to have answers to how effective the vaccine is against transmission by the fall.

Health officials said this will be beneficial, especially for universities, to determine what guidelines, like mask rules, they’ll have for the next school year.

