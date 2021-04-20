Advertisement

Wedding industry impacted in different ways by pandemic

By Madison Pitsch
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Across the board, COVID-19 has had a big impact on business. Within the wedding industry, COVID-19 has affected different businesses in different ways.

For Blush Bridal Boutique in Lincoln, 2020 was their best year since opening in 2012. Like many businesses, Blush Bridal decided to close at the beginning of the pandemic.

“We made the tough decision to close for six weeks,” said Shannon Wiebe, the store manager. “But that doesn’t mean we weren’t doing anything.”

While many aspects of the wedding industry were put on hold, dress shopping continued.

“We did virtual appointments,” said Wiebe.

Initially, there were some delays on shipped orders, but eventually, things got back closer to normal. The business spent a stimulus package trying to expand inventory.

“We put it toward bringing in the new designer specifically plus-sized collection,” said Wiebe.

But, on the venue side of the wedding industry, owners weren’t so lucky. While some events were pushed back to 2021, there was still a significant amount of loss to deal with, too. Joel Schossow, the owner of several banquet halls in Lincoln, like Park Center, said he did about 30% of regular business in 2020, and is now up to about 75%.

“For weddings, it’s been pretty tough,” said Schossow. “Fifteen percent just completely canceled. I gave them their refund, they got married in their backyard and we went our separate ways.”

Schossow said limited capacity and mask mandates have even pushed some events out of the county.

“The rest of the state is wide open,” said Schossow. “There have been events I’ve had on the books that have moved out of Lancaster County so they wouldn’t have to adhere to the exact same DHMs that we have here.”

Schossow said he expects the wedding industry to rebound by 2022.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terrell Davis and Kelly Huynh
Two people arrested following string of home break-ins overnight
Lincoln man arrested for sexual assault of a minor
Nebraska’s season came to an end with a tough, four-set loss to Texas at the CHI Health Center...
Texas beats Nebraska at the Regional Volleyball Final
Nebraska DHHS reports 14 suspected or confirmed norovirus outbreaks
Nebraska DHHS reports 14 suspected or confirmed Norovirus outbreaks
Officers are looking into two homes and an unoccupied building being shot within a few hours...
LPD arrests teen on warrant; facing multiple charges

Latest News

FREEZE WARNING TONIGHT
Wednesday Forecast: Freeze Warning to start your day
Wedding industry impacted in different ways by pandemic
Wedding industry impacted in different ways by pandemic
Freight Farm to help Lincoln youth grow fresh produce year-round
Freight Farm to help Lincoln youth grow fresh produce year-round
Former officer Derek Chauvin is facing trial for the May 2020 death of George Floyd. That trial...
Nebraska officials respond to Derek Chauvin verdict