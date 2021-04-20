Wednesday Forecast: Freeze Warning to start your day

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Another night of unseasonably cold weather is anticipated across the area as low temperatures crater into the 20s...

A FREEZE WARNING has again been issued for much of southeastern Nebraska Tuesday night into Wednesday morning...with overnight lows threatening to fall into the mid-to-upper 20s. Light rain or light snow showers will be possible in the evening on Tuesday as a weak disturbance and some limited instability track across the area...but nothing significant is anticipated at this time.

Wednesday dawns mostly clear and quite COLD with morning temperatures 10-to-15° below our seasonal averages. Fair-weather cumulus clouds will pop-up in the afternoon but we are not expecting any moisture to fall from those clouds. One more night of very conditions is expected Wednesday night-into-Thursday morning...so don’t be surprised if another FREEZE WARNING gets issued for that time period. Clouds will increase on Thursday ahead of our next low pressure wave as it slides across 10-11 Country...and we will include a decent precipitation chance for Thursday afternoon and Thursday night. The bulk of the potential moisture should fall as rain...but parts of western and central Nebraska may see some snow mix in at times.

Precipitation from this system is expected to linger over eastern Nebraska through the first-half of the day on Friday...but then turn drier for Friday afternoon and Friday night. At this time...the bulk of the weekend looks dry but some weather models do try to hint at a small rain chance on Sunday. At this point we will leave precipitation OUT of our Sunday forecast but keep our eye on this possibility as the week goes along.

At this point we are NOT forecasting RECORD LOWS in Lincoln over the next couple of mornings...but it is certainly NOT out of the question. In case you are interested...the record lows in the Capital City over the next three mornings look like this...

Wednesday April 21st...24° in 1978

Thursday April 22nd...25° in 1992

Friday April 23rd...26° in 1996

Your Lincoln Forecast...

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cold again...with a 30% chance for rain showers...perhaps mixing with light snow showers later. Lows in the mid-to-upper 20s. Northwest winds of 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and quite cold early...with increasing cloudiness in the afternoon. Still chilly. Highs in the upper 40s-to-lower 50s. Northwest winds of 8 to 18 mph...gusts to 20-25 mph at times.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Becoming mostly clear and very cold again. Lows in the mid-to-upper 20s. Southwest winds of 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Clear-to-partly cloudy and cold early...then becoming mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for rain. Highs in the low-to-mid 50s. South winds of 10 to 20 mph.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.