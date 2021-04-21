Advertisement

234 pounds of marijuana found in two traffic stops on I-80

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol located more than 230 pounds of marijuana and other controlled substances in two traffic stops this week.(Nebraska State Patrol)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (Press Release) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested four people, after locating more than 230 pounds of marijuana and other controlled substances in two traffic stops this week.

Monday at approximately 3:00 p.m., a trooper observed a Dodge Ram fail to signal a turn as it was exiting Interstate 80 at mile marker 231.

During the traffic stop, an NSP K-9 detected the presence of a controlled substance inside the pickup. A search of the vehicle revealed 88 pounds of marijuana, concealed in luggage in the bed of the pickup. Troopers also located THC pills, THC vape cartridges, THC wax, and THC gummies in the cab of the pickup.

The driver, John Valencia Lopez, 21, and passengers Jesse Jarquin, 23, and Evelin Morales Ramos, 21, all of Georgia, were each arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver, and no drug tax stamp. All three were lodged in Dawson County Jail.

NSP drug bust on 4/19 in Dawson County. A search of the vehicle revealed 88 pounds of marijuana, concealed in luggage in the bed of the pickup. (Nebraska State Patrol)

Tuesday, at approximately 11:30 a.m., another trooper performed a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Silverado for a registration issue. During the traffic stop, which occurred near North Platte on Interstate 80, the trooper became suspicious of criminal activity. A search of the vehicle revealed 146 pounds of marijuana contained in the bed of the pickup, as well as a small amount of methamphetamine in the cab of the pickup.

The driver, Brian Nixon, 51, of Kokomo, Indiana, was arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and no drug tax stamp. Nixon was lodged in Lincoln County Jail.

NSP drug bust on 4/20 in Lincoln County.(Nebraska State Patrol)

