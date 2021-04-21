Cool temperatures to continue Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Scattered clouds will be possible this morning along with areas of frost and below freezing temperatures. It will be another cool afternoon with temperatures well below average. Partly sunny Wednesday afternoon with the high around 50. Average high is 66 degrees for Lincoln. It will be a bit breezy at times with a northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with a few gusts up to 30 mph.

Partly sunny and cool across Nebraska Wednesday. (1011 Weather Team)

Mostly clear skies expected Wednesday night and cold once again. Lows will drop into the upper 20s with frost likely Thursday morning. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Cold temperatures for Thursday morning with widespread frost likely. (1011 Weather Team)

Some sunshine for Thursday morning with clouds increasing late in the morning. Mainly cloudy in the afternoon with a few scattered showers late in the day. The scattered showers will continue Thursday night. Highs Thursday afternoon will be in the mid 50s. Scattered showers Friday morning, then becoming partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower 60s.

Partly to mostly sunny on Saturday with the high around 60. Sunday will be partly sunny, breezy and warmer with the afternoon high around 70 degrees.

Monday will be the warm day with the high in the mid 80s and breezy. Tuesday will be in the upper 70s with a chance for scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Wednesday will be much cooler with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

Some up and down temperatures over the next ten days with some precipitation chances. (1011 Weather Team)

