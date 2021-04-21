Former Seniors Everyday host, Jack Frost, passes away

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Jack Frost, the former host of Seniors Everyday on 10/11, has passed away at age 84.

Since December 2011, Jack did a weekly series of interviews on 10/11 with clients that targeted senior citizens issues and concerns.

“It is not how old you are, it is how you are old,” was the tagline Jack finished each segment with.

Luther (Jack) Jacob Frost was from Alexandria, Louisiana and involved in television news in his home state.

He called Lincoln his second hometown, where he held many positions in journalism and broadcasting.

He was the creator of “What’s Your Opinion” on KLIN Radio. Jack worked as a booth announcer and Sunday sign-off newscaster at 10/11 in the 1960s.

Jack was as actor and a writer, completing his first novel in 2008.

Jack is survived by his wife, a daughter and son.

Seniors Everyday segments on 10/11 continue with host Amy Sharpe.

