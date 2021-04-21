Advertisement

Former Seniors Everyday host, Jack Frost, passes away

Jack Frost hosting Seniors Everyday on 10/11.
Jack Frost hosting Seniors Everyday on 10/11.(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Jack Frost, the former host of Seniors Everyday on 10/11, has passed away at age 84.

Since December 2011, Jack did a weekly series of interviews on 10/11 with clients that targeted senior citizens issues and concerns.

“It is not how old you are, it is how you are old,” was the tagline Jack finished each segment with.

Luther (Jack) Jacob Frost was from Alexandria, Louisiana and involved in television news in his home state.

He called Lincoln his second hometown, where he held many positions in journalism and broadcasting.

He was the creator of “What’s Your Opinion” on KLIN Radio. Jack worked as a booth announcer and Sunday sign-off newscaster at 10/11 in the 1960s.

Jack was as actor and a writer, completing his first novel in 2008.

Jack is survived by his wife, a daughter and son.

Luther (Jack) Jacob Frost Obituary

Seniors Everyday segments on 10/11 continue with host Amy Sharpe.

SeniorsEveryday.com

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terrell Davis and Kelly Huynh
Two people arrested following string of home break-ins overnight
Nebraska DHHS reports 14 suspected or confirmed norovirus outbreaks
Nebraska DHHS reports 14 suspected or confirmed Norovirus outbreaks
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death
Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird
LLCHD announces new changes to DHM requirements
Former officer Derek Chauvin is facing trial for the May 2020 death of George Floyd. That trial...
Nebraska officials respond to Derek Chauvin verdict

Latest News

KFAB 1110 AM is an iHeartRadio station.
Radio station KFAB fires Chris Baker after racist tweet on Chauvin verdict
Turning Wetter...Then Warmer !
Thursday Forecast: Turning cloudy...breezy...cool...and damp
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol located more than 230 pounds of marijuana and other...
234 pounds of marijuana found in two traffic stops on I-80
Lincoln man stabbed in chest during confrontation