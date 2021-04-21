GROW Nebraska helps keep small businesses going during pandemic

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Nebraska non-profit is helping small businesses not only stay afloat, but continue growing during the pandemic.

The organization is called GROW Nebraska, and its mission is helping small business owners in the state get the resources they need. According to the GROW Nebraska website, they’re serving 413 small Nebraska businesses, and hope to help as many as they can.

This non-profit has been around since 1998, and its vision is creating viable economic development through training, technical assistance, promotion and access to markets. During the pandemic, Tiffany Stoiber, GROW Nebraska Director of Marketing and Business Development, said they have been teaching shops for how to capitalize on online shopping.

“Our goal is to be there and help them with that, and hopefully give them resources that eventually they can take and grow bigger and bigger. Hopefully maybe even hire somebody to do what we are helping them do. The whole goal is to just help these businesses reach more and more customers and put more great Nebraska products in the hands of our people,” says Stoiber.

Social media and online assistance is often what local businesses need the most help with. The biggest challenge was adapting to what this new world looks like and how to persevere despite less face-to-face interactions.

Through webinars and educational opportunities, GROW Nebraska has made it easier for businesses to fight through the challenges of the pandemic, and have seen resilience among people of Nebraska.

“I think that the attitude is very Nebraskan, the small business owners are willing to try new things and do what they can to still get their products in the hands of customers, and still connect with people and make a living for themselves,” said Stoiber.

Stoiber says it’s important to keep money in the hands of small business owners, and keeping the dollar in the pockets of Nebraskans.

Despite the pandemic, there are still plenty of opportunities to support local businesses in Nebraska. For more information on how they’re supporting local businesses you can go to there website here.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.