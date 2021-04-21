High lumber prices affect Lincoln contractors

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Throughout this pandemic, DIY projects and remodeling have surged, making it hard to find lumber and causing prices to skyrocket to all time highs.

These lumber issues aren’t only affecting businesses that sell it but also contractors working on these projects.

According to Random Lengths, the price of lumber is more than double what it was this time in 2020. Major lumber mills are now starting to pick production back up but those prices are still as high as ever. Lincoln contractors 10/11 NOW’S Kamri Sylve spoke with say it’s hurting them.

“The lumber prices are unprecedented. We’ve never really seen anything like this before,” said Kristina Hill, co-owner of Homeshield Roofing and Exterior.

Home-improvement companies say they’re in their busiest season, with many people wanting to build decks. “We’ve been booked up for the full week,” Hill said.

Contractors like All Hands on Deck tell us they’re now seeing lumber sell at prices twice as high as they were in 2020. “It’s about $20 a square foot higher than it was a year ago,” said Mike Eastman, owner of All Hands on Deck.

While lumber remains a top issue, they say it isn’t the only thing becoming more expensive. “We use waterproof vinyl products. Prices are going up on everything like railings. Everything it takes to build a deck is going up,” Eastman said.

Since contractors are buying lumber at higher prices, they’ve been forced to start giving out higher quotes, which is something they say customers should understand. “It’s difficult to try and keep prices like they were last year. It just doesn’t work,” Eastman told 10/11.

Some companies are trying to work around and explore alternatives, combatting high prices and shortages of lumber. “We’re able to offer steel components to the deck or composite components to your deck,” Hill said.

It’s a concern these companies are dealing with now but worry if the trend continues, they may run into future problems.

“It can eventually lead to jobs we’ve already got under contract being put off another year or people deciding they just don’t want to do it at all,” said Eastman.

Contractors 10/11 spoke with tell us they’d like to see prices on all materials, especially lumber, stabilize. Until then, they’re asking customers to remain patient and flexible.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.