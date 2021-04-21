Huskers hold scrimmage, work toward May 1st Spring Game

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska football team held a scrimmage inside Memorial Stadium Wednesday morning. Coaches say the defense out-performed the offense, though both units continue to make progress as the May 1st Spring Game nears.

“It wasn’t up to our standard,” tight ends coach Sean Beckton said.

The Huskers have completed 11 of 15 spring practices, as Nebraska looks to improve from a 3-5 record last season.

The hot name at Nebraska spring football this year is Jaquez Yant. He's a walk-on freshman running back who's worked his way up the #Huskers rotation.



"Offensive lineman, we gotta get our ass out of the way. He might run us over." -O-Line coach Greg Austin pic.twitter.com/0smwxVo3ig — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) April 21, 2021

Beckton says Thomas Fidone was among Wednesday’s top performers. The highly-touted freshman caught 4 or 5 passes during the scrimmage in what Beckton describes as Fidone’s best practice with the Huskers.

Nebraska tight ends coach Sean Beckton says highly-touted freshman Thomas Fidone had his best practice with the #Huskers today.



"He's starting to understand the techniques and how to practice on the college level... He's going to help this football team this year." pic.twitter.com/jAKCwF19f3 — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) April 21, 2021

Connor Culp, on teaching Aussie punter Daniel Cerni the game of football:



"He's a little confused that all he has to do is go out there punt the ball and maybe get a tackle."



Says Cerni didn't know the difference between offense and defense last year. #Huskers @1011_News pic.twitter.com/RJk1bgNYIa — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) April 21, 2021

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.