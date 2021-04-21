Huskers hold scrimmage, work toward May 1st Spring Game
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska football team held a scrimmage inside Memorial Stadium Wednesday morning. Coaches say the defense out-performed the offense, though both units continue to make progress as the May 1st Spring Game nears.
“It wasn’t up to our standard,” tight ends coach Sean Beckton said.
The Huskers have completed 11 of 15 spring practices, as Nebraska looks to improve from a 3-5 record last season.
Beckton says Thomas Fidone was among Wednesday’s top performers. The highly-touted freshman caught 4 or 5 passes during the scrimmage in what Beckton describes as Fidone’s best practice with the Huskers.
