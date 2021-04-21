Advertisement

Lincoln man stabbed in chest during confrontation

(Ryan Swanigan)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man is in critical condition after being stabbed in the chest during a confrontation.

Around 5 a.m. on Tuesday, officers with the Lincoln Police Department were dispatched to a home near 21st and Washington Streets for a report of an assault.

LPD said responding officers found a man with a stab wound to his chest. The man was rushed to the hospital by ambulance and is in critical condition.

According to police, the man was in a physical confrontation in his home with another person and during the confrontation he was stabbed.

LPD said there were a number of people inside the home during the confrontation.

Officers interviewed several of the people inside, canvassed the area and processed the scene.

Anyone with information should call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

