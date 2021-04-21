LSO investigating catalytic converter theft at welding business

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Deputies with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a catalytic converter theft.

LSO said the incident happened at a welding business near SW 15th and W Van Dorn Streets.

According to deputies, a catalytic converter was stolen from one of the work trucks, which is about a $1,000 loss.

Deputies said employees believe the theft could have happened sometime between April 15-20, as it was the last time employees knew the car was intact.

If you know anything about this case, call LSO investigators at (402) 441-6500.

