Advertisement

Man breaks into Russ’s Market, steals cleaning crew member’s lunchbox with cash inside

(Station)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department are working to identify a man who broke into a grocery store overnight.

On Monday, around 8 a.m., officers were dispatched to Russ’s Market on S Coddington Avenue and A Street.

LPD said around 1:30 to 2 a.m., a cleaning crew found an unknown man in the store who then ran away.

Officers said the cleaning crew didn’t initially report anything, but police believe the man may have come inside the store through a door left open.

According to police, the man stole a cleaning crew member’s lunchbox which had an envelope of cash.

LPD said investigators are reviewing store surveillance footage.

Anyone with information should call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terrell Davis and Kelly Huynh
Two people arrested following string of home break-ins overnight
Nebraska DHHS reports 14 suspected or confirmed norovirus outbreaks
Nebraska DHHS reports 14 suspected or confirmed Norovirus outbreaks
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death
Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird
LLCHD announces new changes to DHM requirements
Former officer Derek Chauvin is facing trial for the May 2020 death of George Floyd. That trial...
Nebraska officials respond to Derek Chauvin verdict

Latest News

Crime Stoppers on 10/11 This Morning
Crime Stoppers on 10/11 This Morning
Three Huskers named AVCA All-Americans
Lancaster County Sheriff's Office
LSO investigating catalytic converter theft at welding business
Victim’s car stolen following crash, Lincoln Police looking for suspects