Man breaks into Russ’s Market, steals cleaning crew member’s lunchbox with cash inside

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department are working to identify a man who broke into a grocery store overnight.

On Monday, around 8 a.m., officers were dispatched to Russ’s Market on S Coddington Avenue and A Street.

LPD said around 1:30 to 2 a.m., a cleaning crew found an unknown man in the store who then ran away.

Officers said the cleaning crew didn’t initially report anything, but police believe the man may have come inside the store through a door left open.

According to police, the man stole a cleaning crew member’s lunchbox which had an envelope of cash.

LPD said investigators are reviewing store surveillance footage.

Anyone with information should call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.