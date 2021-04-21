Advertisement

Man with six defaced rifles arrested in Seward County

Images from the Seward County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page.
Images from the Seward County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page.
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Seward County, Neb. (KOLN) - The Seward County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested a man after the discovery of several illegal firearms during a traffic stop.

According to a press release, a Seward County Homeland Security Deputy stopped a vehicle on I-80 for a traffic violation. It happened at mile marker 384 around 10:15 a.m.

“Throughout the traffic stop, the deputy became suspicious that the driver and male occupant were involved in criminal activity for numerous reasons,” according to the release. “This provided enough cause for the deputy to request a K9 to conduct a free air sniff around the vehicle. The K9 gave an alert and positive indication to illegal narcotic odors emitting from within the vehicle.”

SCSO says deputies searched the vehicle and discovered a small amount of marijuana inside. They also discovered six M-4 semi-automatic rifles that had all of their serial numbers defaced.

“A subsequent investigation revealed that the passenger, who claimed the guns, [was] a convicted felon.”

The department says the man, 31-year-old Montray Patton of Auburn, Washington, had tied to a motorcycle gang in that state. Patton was arrested for possession of a defaced firearm and possession of a firearm while being a committed felon.

The sheriff’s office says the driver was issued a warning for the traffic violation and was released. The ATF has taken over the case.

