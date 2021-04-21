Advertisement

Nebraska governor welcomes back national guardsmen

By WOWT Staff Reports
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Ricketts welcomed home seven national guardsmen who were reunited with their families after almost a full year of deployment.

This is the moment soldiers from eh 181st engineer detachment. A firefighter team returned from Romania. The men worked alongside Romanian allies to gain experience and a broader mutual understanding.

All of them left behind children, spouses, or parents. Family members, friends, and even Gov. Ricketts was there to welcome the crew back home.

”I had a good family support system behind me and they helped me through it and I’ve been there for them, just as much as they’ve been there for me, so coming home to them has definitely been an emotional roller coaster but one I wouldn’t miss for the world,” said Engine Operator Specialist, Nicholas Wimmer.

Gov. Ricketts thanked the men and their families for their service and say they helped proved the United States’ loyalty to allies.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terrell Davis and Kelly Huynh
Two people arrested following string of home break-ins overnight
Nebraska DHHS reports 14 suspected or confirmed norovirus outbreaks
Nebraska DHHS reports 14 suspected or confirmed Norovirus outbreaks
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death
LLCHD announces new changes to DHM requirements
Former officer Derek Chauvin is facing trial for the May 2020 death of George Floyd. That trial...
Nebraska officials respond to Derek Chauvin verdict

Latest News

City officials change youth sports guidelines, masking policy
Health officials change youth sports guidelines, masking policy
New DHM changes in Lancaster County
New DHM changes in Lancaster County
Huskers continue to haul in Top-15 Class
FREEZE WARNING TONIGHT
Wednesday Forecast: Freeze Warning to start your day