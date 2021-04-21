Advertisement

Radio station KFAB fires Chris Baker after racist tweet on Chauvin verdict

By WOWT 6 News
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - KFAB management confirmed to 6 News on Wednesday that the Omaha radio station had fired Chris Baker, one of its personalities.

Following the guilty verdict for former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin, convicted of murdering George Floyd last May, Baker posted “Guilty!” — along with a photo of four Black men in tribal attire raising their arms in celebration.

Baker posted and subsequently deleted the racist tweet, posting instead: “Not funny at all, stop it.”

But screenshots of the deleted tweet quickly circulated online, decrying it as racist and asking whether Baker would be held accountable.

KFAB 1110 AM is owned by iHeartRadio.

