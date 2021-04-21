Radio station KFAB fires Chris Baker after racist tweet on Chauvin verdict

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - KFAB management confirmed to 6 News on Wednesday that the Omaha radio station had fired Chris Baker, one of its personalities.

“We are aware of the completely inappropriate and unacceptable tweet that was posted late Tuesday afternoon. Please know that this does not represent our viewpoint or our values, and we take this situation very seriously. Accordingly, Chris Baker’s employment with our Company has been terminated.”

Following the guilty verdict for former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin, convicted of murdering George Floyd last May, Baker posted “Guilty!” — along with a photo of four Black men in tribal attire raising their arms in celebration.

Baker posted and subsequently deleted the racist tweet, posting instead: “Not funny at all, stop it.”

Not funny at all, stop it. — Chris Baker (@CBakerShow) April 20, 2021

But screenshots of the deleted tweet quickly circulated online, decrying it as racist and asking whether Baker would be held accountable.

KFAB 1110 AM is owned by iHeartRadio.

