Advertisement

Tamagotchi Pix lets you take selfies with your virtual pet

The '90s era Tamagotchi is back. This time it has a camera.
The '90s era Tamagotchi is back. This time it has a camera.(Source: Tamagotchi, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The ’90s called and it wants its toys back.

Tamagotchi, the iconic digital pet is back, but like nearly every other handheld device nowadays, it has a camera.

It allows you to take selfies with your virtual buddy.

The Tamagotchi Pix is a blast from the past with some contemporary add-ons.

The basics are the same. It’s an egg-shaped device with three buttons.

The goal is to raise a virtual pet, which goes through different stages and demands attention by asking to be fed or played with.

If you don’t properly care for your Tamagotchi, it can die.

Along with the camera, the 2021 version has a full-color screen instead of the old pixelated black and white one.

The Tamagotchi Pix costs $59.99 and is available for pre-order now. It officially goes on sale in July.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terrell Davis and Kelly Huynh
Two people arrested following string of home break-ins overnight
Nebraska DHHS reports 14 suspected or confirmed norovirus outbreaks
Nebraska DHHS reports 14 suspected or confirmed Norovirus outbreaks
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death
Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird
LLCHD announces new changes to DHM requirements
Former officer Derek Chauvin is facing trial for the May 2020 death of George Floyd. That trial...
Nebraska officials respond to Derek Chauvin verdict

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden signs an executive order on...
Biden aims for momentum as US returns to climate fight
NSP finds more than 200 pounds of marijuana in Dawson, Lincoln County traffic stops.
234 pounds of marijuana found in two traffic stops on I-80
Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks about a jury's verdict in the case against former...
Garland announces sweeping police probe after Floyd case verdict
Rare conviction renews calls for police reform
FILE - In this May 26, 2019, file photo, Simon Pagenaud, of France, leads the field through the...
Indy 500 to host 135,000 in largest sports event in pandemic