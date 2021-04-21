Three Huskers named AVCA All-Americans

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Three Nebraska volleyball players have been named to the American Volleyball Coaches Association All-America Team, the AVCA announced on Wednesday Lauren Stivrins earned first-team honors, Nicklin Hames earned second-team honors, and Lexi Sun garnered third-team accolades. Additionally, Madi Kubik received honorable mention.

The Huskers’ three AVCA All-America selections improved their total to 95 all-time, which leads the nation. A nation-leading total of 47 players have combined for the Huskers’ 95 awards.

The Nebraska volleyball program has had multiple All-Americans six years in a row. Stivrins is a three-time AVCA All-American and a three-time All-Big Ten First-Team selection.

She earned All-America first-team accolades for the second time in her Husker career. She becomes the first Husker to earn three AVCA All-America selections since Kadie Rolfzen (2013-16) and the first NU middle blocker to do so since Melissa Elmer (2003-05). Stivrins posted 3.19 kills per set, 1.03 blocks per set and a team-best .468 hitting percentage. Stivrins’ hitting percentage was the best in the Big Ten and the second-best in school history for a season. The middle blocker from Scottsdale, Ariz., had double-digit kills in 11 of 18 matches played and hit .400 or better 14 times.

In her four seasons at Nebraska, Stivrins owns a school-record .396 career hitting percentage in the NCAA Tournament. She led the Huskers to a .270 season hitting average and .168 opponent hitting percentage, both of which ranked second in the conference.Hames was named an AVCA All-American for the first time in her career, as she received honorable mention the last two years. The junior setter was an All-Big Ten First-Team and AVCA All-North Region Team selection as well this season. Hames led the Big Ten in assists at 10.91 per set.

The Maryville, Tenn., native posted 10 double-doubles in 19 matches, and she served 16 aces. Hames set the Huskers to a .270 hitting percentage, the second-best mark in the Big Ten. Sun earned AVCA All-America honors for the second time in her career. The All-Big Ten First-Team selection led the Huskers in kills with 3.64 per set. She also added 2.21 digs per set with 43 blocks and a team-high 26 aces on the season, and she recorded five double-doubles. Sun, who hit .242 for the season, was a two-time Big Ten Player of the Week during the 11-week regular season.

An AVCA third-team All-American in 2019, Sun reached double-digit kills in 15 of 19 matches. She ranked fifth among all Big Ten Players in kills per set and was a unanimous choice to the All-Big Ten First Team.

Kubik, a sophomore, received All-America honorable mention for the second straight year. She was the AVCA North Region Freshman of the Year in 2019, and this year she made the All-North Region Team again after putting up 2.83 kills and 2.36 digs per set with 25 blocks and 13 aces.

A six-rotation hitter for the Big Red, Kubik posted double-doubles in six matches and had 11 matches with at least 10 kills. In the NCAA Regional Final against Texas on Monday, Kubik tied her season high with 15 kills.

