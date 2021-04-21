Thursday Forecast: Turning cloudy...breezy...cool...and damp

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One more chilly night is headed our way before things rebound a bit for the end of the week...with temperatures then expected to soar into the 70s and 80s by late in the weekend and into early next week...

Another FREEZE WARNING has been issued for much of southeastern Nebraska for Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. Low temperatures may once again fall into the mid-to-upper 20s in some spots...with Lincoln and Lancaster County included in the warning area through 9am Thursday. Clouds will quickly increase during the day on Thursday with rain showers developing as the day goes along. Precipitation amounts are expected to be fairly light...well less than 0.25″ for most areas...and the dominant precipitation-type looks to be rain. Parts of western and central Nebraska could see light snow showers mix in early on Thursday if precipitation develops by then...but most of us will see rain if we see anything at all. Highs on Thursday will range from the upper 40s-to-upper 50s in most locations.

Our chilly weather pattern is then expected to turn more “seasonal” for Friday and Saturday...with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s across the state. There cold be some leftover rain showers in eastern Nebraska during the first-half of the day on Friday...but most areas should see dry conditions for the balance of both days. The BIG warm-up is on tap for Sunday...Monday...and Tuesday as temperatures head for the 70s and 80s for the first time in 2 weeks. Gusty southerly winds will accompany the warmer weather through that period...and an approaching cold front may set the stage for some thunderstorm development by Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night. Some of those ‘storms could be on the strong-to-severe side late Tuesday...so that’s something to keep in mind as we look forward to the warm-up.

Your Lincoln Forecast...

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Becoming clear-to-partly cloudy and quite cold once again. Lows in the mid-to-upper 20s. Light northwest winds of 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy early...then becoming mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy and a bit milder. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds of 5 to 15 mph...increasing to 10 to 20 mph...with gusts to 25 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mainly cloudy and not as cold with a 40% chance for rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s-to-low 40s. South-southeast winds of 8 to 18 mph...gusting to 25 mph at times.

FRIDAY: Partly-to-mostly cloudy...and a little milder. A 30% chance for rain showers mainly in the morning. Highs in the low 60s. South winds of 5 to 15 mph...switching to the northeast later in the day.

