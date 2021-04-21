Victim’s car stolen following crash, Lincoln Police looking for suspects

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department are working to find two people who stole a man’s car after they crashed into it.

According to police, the incident happened on Tuesday around 1 a.m., when officers were waved down by a man standing near Antelope Valley Parkway and O Street.

LPD said the man explained that while he was driving near 17th and O Streets, his car was hit from behind.

Officers said the man got out of his car and the other driver became argumentative, got a knife and told the passenger in their car to steal the victim’s car.

LPD said the victim then ran away and waved down police.

According to LPD, officers found the car abandoned in the U-Stop parking lot near 21st and K Streets.

The area was canvassed by officers and the scene was processed. LPD said investigators are reviewing surveillance video.

Anyone with information should call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.