Advertisement

Victim’s car stolen following crash, Lincoln Police looking for suspects

(Station)
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department are working to find two people who stole a man’s car after they crashed into it.

According to police, the incident happened on Tuesday around 1 a.m., when officers were waved down by a man standing near Antelope Valley Parkway and O Street.

LPD said the man explained that while he was driving near 17th and O Streets, his car was hit from behind.

Officers said the man got out of his car and the other driver became argumentative, got a knife and told the passenger in their car to steal the victim’s car.

LPD said the victim then ran away and waved down police.

According to LPD, officers found the car abandoned in the U-Stop parking lot near 21st and K Streets.

The area was canvassed by officers and the scene was processed. LPD said investigators are reviewing surveillance video.

Anyone with information should call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terrell Davis and Kelly Huynh
Two people arrested following string of home break-ins overnight
Nebraska DHHS reports 14 suspected or confirmed norovirus outbreaks
Nebraska DHHS reports 14 suspected or confirmed Norovirus outbreaks
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death
Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird
LLCHD announces new changes to DHM requirements
Former officer Derek Chauvin is facing trial for the May 2020 death of George Floyd. That trial...
Nebraska officials respond to Derek Chauvin verdict

Latest News

Crime Stoppers on 10/11 This Morning
Crime Stoppers on 10/11 This Morning
Three Huskers named AVCA All-Americans
Lancaster County Sheriff's Office
LSO investigating catalytic converter theft at welding business
Man breaks into Russ’s Market, steals cleaning crew member’s lunchbox with cash inside