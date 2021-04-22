Bill to help Nebraska veterans in higher education advances in legislature

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - This week, LB 669, also called the Veterans Promise Act, advanced to the second round of debate in the legislature. The bill, if passed, would benefit Nebraska veterans and current service members in two ways.

First, the bill would grant any student veteran, who’s graduated or will graduate high school between 2020 and 2022, priority admission into any university or college in the state.

Senator Tony Vargas introduced LB 669, which he says would also remove the time frame for veterans to receive in-state tuition, no matter how long its been since being discharged from service.

“Individuals with these degrees will then go on to start careers, small businesses and continue to be leaders, but in a different capacity now in our communities, like in the business sector and the nonprofit sector,” Sen. Vargas said.

Sen. Vargas says this bill would break barriers and make the college application process easier for veterans in Nebraska.

“It is honoring our student veterans and honoring their leadership and capabilities they’ve clearly exercised in service. Let’s make sure they can continue to exercise that in higher education, so we can continue to grow our state,” said Sen. Vargas.

The bill still needs two more rounds of debate before final passage.

