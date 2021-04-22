Advertisement

Bill to help Nebraska veterans in higher education advances in legislature

By Kamri Sylve
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - This week, LB 669, also called the Veterans Promise Act, advanced to the second round of debate in the legislature. The bill, if passed, would benefit Nebraska veterans and current service members in two ways.

First, the bill would grant any student veteran, who’s graduated or will graduate high school between 2020 and 2022, priority admission into any university or college in the state.

Senator Tony Vargas introduced LB 669, which he says would also remove the time frame for veterans to receive in-state tuition, no matter how long its been since being discharged from service.

“Individuals with these degrees will then go on to start careers, small businesses and continue to be leaders, but in a different capacity now in our communities, like in the business sector and the nonprofit sector,” Sen. Vargas said.

Sen. Vargas says this bill would break barriers and make the college application process easier for veterans in Nebraska.

“It is honoring our student veterans and honoring their leadership and capabilities they’ve clearly exercised in service. Let’s make sure they can continue to exercise that in higher education, so we can continue to grow our state,” said Sen. Vargas.

The bill still needs two more rounds of debate before final passage.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KFAB 1110 AM is an iHeartRadio station.
Radio station KFAB fires Chris Baker after racist tweet on Chauvin verdict
A Lincoln family says their son is likely battling post-COVID symptoms after getting the virus...
Lincoln boy likely battling post-COVID symptoms
Melissa Ripley, a 21-year veteran of the Lincoln Police Department has filed a lawsuit against...
LPD officer files sex discrimination lawsuit against City of Lincoln
Images from the Seward County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page.
Man with six defaced rifles arrested in Seward County
Lincoln animal control investigates goose death
Lincoln animal control investigates goose death

Latest News

Lincoln boy likely battling post-COVID symptoms
Lincoln boy likely battling post-COVID symptoms
National Sleep Awareness Week: Pandemic affecting sleeping patterns
Sleeping and dementia connection revealed in new study, CHI Health weighs in
When people drove up, they were handed a bag filled with information on how to apply for jobs...
Drive-thru career fair held at Gateway Mall on Thursday
Drive-thru career fair held at Gateway Mall on Thursday