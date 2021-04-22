Driver dies after crashing into wall, being pinned under SUV
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police say a driver has died after crashing his sport utility vehicle into a retaining wall in southeast Omaha and ending up pinned underneath the vehicle.
Police say the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. when the SUV crossed a median and hit a large wooden retaining wall.
Investigators say the vehicle overturned, pinning the driver underneath.
Police say the driver, identified as 59-year-old Randy Rettele of Omaha, died at the scene. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle.
