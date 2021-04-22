Five additional COVID-19 variant cases confirmed in Lancaster County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Five additional COVID-19 variant cases have been confirmed in Lancaster County. According to the Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department, four are B.1.1.7 also known as the U.K. variant, and one is a California variant. The variants were identified through special testing at the Nebraska Public Health Lab, and LLCHD is currently investigating.

A total of 38 cases of COVID-19 variants have now been identified in Lancaster County:

B.1.427/B.1.429 – California variants, 7 cases

B.1.1.7 – U.K. variant, 29 cases

B.1.351 – South Africa variant, 2 cases

LLCHD said variants can spread more easily and quickly and they can lead to more cases of COVID-19. Residents are urged to continue preventive actions to control the spread of COVID-19 and its variants in the community, which include getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

The total number of COVID-19 cases reported in Lancaster County Thursday was 45. No new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Lancaster County.

Weekly positivity rate:

April 11 through 17: 6.4 percent

April 18 through 22: 6.6 percent

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 29 with 19 from Lancaster County (none on ventilators) and 10 from other communities (one on a ventilator).

Risk Dial: low-yellow, moderate risk of COVID-19 spread and impact in the community

Vaccinations administered:

Initiated vaccinations (first doses): 159,142

Completed vaccinations (second doses and J&J vaccine): 109,000

This week’s large-scale clinics (subject to change):

Wednesday, April 21, Gateway Mall – first dose drive-thru clinic at the garages of the former Sears store

Friday, April 23, Pinnacle Bank Arena – first and second doses

Saturday, April 24, Pinnacle Bank Arena – first doses; Gateway Mall – first dose drive-thru clinic at the garages of the former Sears store

Registration: Residents age 16 and older are now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine, and appointments are available for this week. Residents can complete the quick and simple registration process and then schedule an appointment to get vaccinated at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Residents who are already in the registration system will be contacted to schedule an appointment.

The health department is working with higher education institutions and local high schools to register students age 16 and older for vaccinations. Vaccinations are available at public clinics and pharmacies, and additional clinics are expected to be offered at local schools beginning this week.

Those who do not have online access or who need assistance with registration or scheduling may call LLCHD’s COVID-19 hotline at 402-441-8006 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.

Testing: The process begins with a free online risk assessment available at BryanHealth.com, CHIHealth.com or TestNebraska.com.

Drive-through testing is available from:

CHI Health St. Elizabeth: Autumn Ridge Family Medicine, 5000 North 26th St. and Southwest Family Health, 1240 Aries Drive. Call either site to schedule an appointment: Autumn Ridge, 402-435-5300 and South West Family, 402-420-1300.

Test Nebraska: Gateway Mall, 6100 “O” St., north parking lot of the former Sears store. Tests are conducted from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more information, call 402-207-9377

Testing is also available without an appointment at the three Bryan Urgent Care locations, 7501 S. 27th St., 5901 N. 27th St. and 4333 S. 86th St. To check wait times, call 402-481-6343.

For more information, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the Health Department hotline at 402-441-8006.

