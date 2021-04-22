Friday Forecast: Spring-like temperatures return with a mix of sun and clouds

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After seeing some pretty chilly weather this week with a record low temperature in Lincoln on Thursday morning, we’ll finally see a return to warmer, more seasonal weather is we head into Friday and the weekend with temperatures by Monday reaching the lower to middle 80s!

Through Thursday evening there will be a chance for some scattered light rain across area with breezy south winds. Any moisture we do see should stay fairly light and for the most part should end as we head past midnight and into early on Friday morning. Through the day on Friday we should see mainly dry weather with a mix of sun and clouds across the state. Winds won’t be as breezy by Friday afternoon with winds out of the south eventually turning to the east at around 5 to 15 MPH.

A few scattered light rain showers will be possible on Thursday evening into early on Friday, then we should see a mix of sun and clouds through the day on Friday with warmer and less breezy weather.

After a record cold start to Thursday, it won’t be nearly as cold as we head into Friday as clouds and south winds overnight tonight should keep lows in eastern Nebraska in the upper 30s to lower 40s - much closer to where we should be this time of year. Parts of western and into central Nebraska will remain chilly with overnight lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

It won't be as cold into Friday morning with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s for eastern Nebraska.

With a mix of sun and clouds on Friday afternoon, temperatures should be a good deal warmer with high temperatures for most of the state reaching back to the lower and middle 60s to finish the week.

Temperatures get back to the lower and middle 60s for most of the state on Friday to finish the week.

Temperatures over the next 10 days will continue to be a bit up and down, but with more “ups” than “downs”. We start the weekend in the lower 60s in Lincoln, but we should finish it on a high note with temperatures in the mid 70s with mostly sunny and breezy weather. By Monday temperatures will spike into the 80s across the state before a cold front brings chances for stormy weather to the area into the day on Tuesday, then we will be much cooler behind the front next week with highs falling to the upper 50s and low 60s before reaching back into the lower and middle 70s to finish April and begin May.

Temperatures will be a bit warmer and more seasonal for Friday and Saturday before temperatures warm back into the 70s and 80s for Sunday into early next week.

