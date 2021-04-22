Advertisement

‘Legal Marijuana NOW’ now recognized as a party in Nebraska

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A political party focused on legalizing marijuana can now run candidates and claim registered voters in Nebraska after it gained official state recognition.

Secretary of State Bob Evnen says the Legal Marijuana NOW Party has met the requirements to qualify as a political party.

The designation allows voters to register with the party, and party officials can nominate candidates for partisan offices.

Activists Mark Elworth Jr. and Krystal Gabel, who frequently run for public office, say they collected more than 10,000 signatures over four years to gain party status. Approximately 6,800 signatures were needed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KFAB 1110 AM is an iHeartRadio station.
Radio station KFAB fires Chris Baker after racist tweet on Chauvin verdict
Images from the Seward County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page.
Man with six defaced rifles arrested in Seward County
Lincoln man stabbed in chest during confrontation
City officials change youth sports guidelines, masking policy
Health officials change youth sports guidelines, masking policy
Lori and Daniel Arche closed on a multimillion dollar home on the canal in Long Beach,...
Family at a loss after buying dream home that former tenant refuses to leave

Latest News

Lincoln boy likely battling post-COVID symptoms
Lincoln boy likely battling post-COVID symptoms
A roadway crash.
Driver dies after crashing into wall, being pinned under SUV
Trail-A-Thon provides opportunity to run, walk or jog to support the Great Plains Trails Network
Lincoln Trail-A-Thon providing peace during pandemic; returns for second year
A Lincoln family says their son is likely battling post-COVID symptoms after getting the virus...
Lincoln boy likely battling post-COVID symptoms