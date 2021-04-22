Lincoln animal control investigates goose death

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Animal control in Lincoln is looking for suspects in what they’re now calling an animal cruelty case.

It comes after a goose was found dead in a pond in South Lincoln, with what investigators say initial assessments indicate was a shot to the head.

“Reports of a female Canada goose that was killed near her nest at a pond near Scott Middle School,” said John Lowry, the Animal Control Field Supervisor.

The man who first reported the incident to 10/11 NOW has opted to remain anonymous but said he saw and heard part of what happened from his back door.

The man said Sunday evening he heard his wife yelling about someone shooting outside.

He said when he looked out his window he saw two, what he said appeared to be teenage boys, laying down on the hill by the pond and heard the sound of a pellet gun.

That’s when he went outside to see what was going on, but they quickly took off after they saw him.

“An investigator took the dead goose to the University of Nebraska to have a necropsy to determine how the goose was killed,” Lowry said. “It looks like just based on our first investigation that the goose was shot in the head with some kind of projectile weapons like a pellet gun or something to that effect.”

The neighbor also took a video of those two teenagers leaving the scene.

He says when he found the goose dead in the water on Monday and he found seven eggs in a nest it had been sitting on for about four weeks abandoned.

Now, animal control says it’s opened an investigation into what happened and tells 10/11 NOW it’s aware of the video the neighbor took.

“At this point, we don’t know if we can connect the people in the video that was taken to the crime,” Lowry said. “But we do have investigators looking at that to rule out any possible link to this activity.”

Lowry said animal control in Lincoln can only issue citations that are misdemeanors in any investigation from animal abuse or neglect.

“There is a possibility that we have an animal cruelty situation that is especially egregious,” Lowry said. “The city attorney can ask the county attorney to see if they would like to take on the case and see if they would file a felony case.”

Animal control officials say during the summer, they see an uptick in animal neglect and animal abuse.

If you know anything about this case or see something like it this summer, call animal control at (402) 441-7900.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.