Lincoln Trail-A-Thon providing peace during pandemic; returns for second year

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Trail-A-Thon began just last year right before the pandemic changed all our lives, and despite that it served as a way for people to come together and conquer a goal.

The Lincoln Trail-A-Thon is a challenge to ride, run, or jog every trail within Lincoln city limits. It’s a total of 78 miles of trails split over the course of the entire calendar year.

It was started to inspire people to be healthier and get outside, while enjoying the trail system Lincoln has to offer, but once the pandemic started it served as so much more.

“At least I got to see someone and waved to them on the trails. I know people were out and they were around. I get out of my house and I wasn’t stuck in the office anymore at home. My kids who had been watching Zoom all day got a chance to get out, and I do think it helped, I think it was a peace,” said Lincoln Trail-A-Thon chair, Dena Noe.

Group members tell 10/11 NOW while every other event was being cancelled, the Lincoln Trail-A-Thon was a light at the end of the tunnel and a way to still socialize.

The Lincoln Trail-A-Thon returns this year with the same amount of trails, same distance and a similar goal, to give, explore and conquer.

One of the biggest changes to the challenge this year is a badge each month after completing one of the trails. This rewards those who conquered the course and feel a sense of accomplishment.

One of the more important aspects of the challenge is the opportunity to help. The $25 entry fee goes into the Lincoln community and gives back to the Great Plains Trail Network to expand the trail system in Lancaster County.

“I think that other people are motivated by wanting to help the trails. The more trails that we have, the more connections that we have and the more we can get around the city with it. It’s always good to have something in your city that you can be proud of, and the trail system is that,” said Noe.

Last year the Lincoln Trail-A-Thon had roughly 500 participants. This year they say they’ve already had the same number of people and anticipate more.

If you are looking to join the challenge or looking to donate to the trails in Lancaster County you can find the information here.

